'Sled Zeppelin' and 'Blizzard of Oz' among winners of MassDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the winners of their first "Name a Snowplow" contest Friday. Kids were invited to submit suggestions to represent their elementary and middle school classrooms.

A total of 12 names were chosen.

The winners are:

Flurry Fighter - Pittsfield 4th grade classroom

Luke Snowalker - Westfield 3rd grade classroom

Plower Ranger - Fitchburg 1st grade classroom

Sherlock Snowmes - Somerville 4th grade classroom

Snowdrop - Stoughton kindergarten classroom

Arctic Beast - Canton 2nd grade classroom

Sled Zeppelin - Shelburn Falls 6th grade classroom

Snow day No Way - Hadley 5th grade classroom

Blizzard Wizard - Boylston 8th grade classroom

Snow Big Deal - Malden 5th grade classroom

Snow Time to Lose - Attleboro 7th grade classroom

Blizzard of Oz - Boston 5th grade classroom



Each winner's classroom will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and get a visit from the MassDOT snowplow vehicle with the winning name on it.

The names will be creatively displayed on the sides of trucks.

Name a Snowplow contest winners. MassDOT