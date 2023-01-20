'Sled Zeppelin' and 'Blizzard of Oz' among winners of MassDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the winners of their first "Name a Snowplow" contest Friday. Kids were invited to submit suggestions to represent their elementary and middle school classrooms.
A total of 12 names were chosen.
The winners are:
- Flurry Fighter - Pittsfield 4th grade classroom
- Luke Snowalker - Westfield 3rd grade classroom
- Plower Ranger - Fitchburg 1st grade classroom
- Sherlock Snowmes - Somerville 4th grade classroom
- Snowdrop - Stoughton kindergarten classroom
- Arctic Beast - Canton 2nd grade classroom
- Sled Zeppelin - Shelburn Falls 6th grade classroom
- Snow day No Way - Hadley 5th grade classroom
- Blizzard Wizard - Boylston 8th grade classroom
- Snow Big Deal - Malden 5th grade classroom
- Snow Time to Lose - Attleboro 7th grade classroom
- Blizzard of Oz - Boston 5th grade classroom
Each winner's classroom will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and get a visit from the MassDOT snowplow vehicle with the winning name on it.
The names will be creatively displayed on the sides of trucks.
