'Sled Zeppelin' and 'Blizzard of Oz' among winners of MassDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the winners of their first "Name a Snowplow" contest Friday. Kids were invited to submit suggestions to represent their elementary and middle school classrooms. 

A total of 12 names were chosen. 

The winners are: 

  • Flurry Fighter - Pittsfield 4th grade classroom
  • Luke Snowalker - Westfield 3rd grade classroom
  • Plower Ranger - Fitchburg 1st grade classroom 
  • Sherlock Snowmes - Somerville 4th grade classroom
  • Snowdrop - Stoughton kindergarten classroom
  • Arctic Beast - Canton 2nd grade classroom
  • Sled Zeppelin - Shelburn Falls 6th grade classroom
  • Snow day No Way - Hadley 5th grade classroom 
  • Blizzard Wizard - Boylston 8th grade classroom
  • Snow Big Deal - Malden 5th grade classroom 
  • Snow Time to Lose - Attleboro 7th grade classroom
  • Blizzard of Oz - Boston 5th grade classroom

Each winner's classroom will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and get a visit from the MassDOT snowplow vehicle with the winning name on it. 

The names will be creatively displayed on the sides of trucks.

snowplownames.png
Name a Snowplow contest winners. MassDOT
