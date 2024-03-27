More rain? Eastern Massachusetts to get soaked again all day Thursday

BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for another soaking stretch of weather in Massachusetts ahead of Easter weekend.

Wash, rinse, repeat. That has been the weather pattern for most of March and, for that matter, a good portion of the last year or so in New England.

The storm over the next few days will be the ninth time in 2024 that Boston has received more than an inch of water in a relatively short period of time and the fifth such event just this month.

Both Boston and Worcester are already experiencing one their wettest months of March on record, more than three inches above the average to date.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Now, we are expecting another 1-3 inches of water in the next 48 hours.

When will the rain arrive?

Some showers creep back in between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. The rain gets steadier and heavier from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rain will continue at varying intensity all day Thursday. In general, the heavier showers will be located east of Interstate 495.

The wet weather continues Thursday night. Again, rain will be heaviest at the coastline and over southeast Massachusetts.

CBS Boston

Finally, we expect the rain to taper and move out to sea early on Friday between 4 and 8 a.m.

We should actually see some sunshine by Friday afternoon!

Chance of flooding

The best chance of renewed flooding would be across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island where the heaviest rain is expected to fall.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Once again, we will have an increased risk of river/stream flooding as well as street and basement flooding.

Easter weekend forecast

Finally, some good news. The weekend looks dry!

Saturday will be rather windy, but with temperatures near or slightly over 50 degrees, it won't feel all that bad.

Easter Sunday also looks pleasant and seasonably mild. There is a slight risk of a brief shower at some point during the day, but as of now, that is a very low risk.