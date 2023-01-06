Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization

Woman says her dog got marijuana poisoning after eating something during walk in Cambridge

Woman says her dog got marijuana poisoning after eating something during walk in Cambridge

Woman says her dog got marijuana poisoning after eating something during walk in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning.

"Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk."

Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie to them out of fear of being arrested.

"Giving up that information is more helpful than to work up a dog with extensive tests who may not need extensive testing," said Whelan.

Mary Joan Leith took her 10-month-old lab for a walk at Danehy Park in Cambridge. The next morning, she noticed the animal acting strangely. Her vet told her the animal must have ingested marijuana left at the park.

The telltale signs of marijuana poisoning are swaying legs, low heartbeat, and dribbling pee. Depending on the size of the dog, and the amount of marijuana they ate, vets say marijuana poisoning can be fatal.

"We have been walking in Danehy Park where you can frequently smell the weed," said Leith, "If you're going to smoke, put your butts in a trashcan."

If you believe your dog may have ingested marijuana, you should take your dog to the vet. They may recommend that you take your dog for a walk every two hours to encourage the animal to go the bathroom and flush the drug from its system.

"A lot of people say sleep it off, depends on the amount. A lot of it is mixed with chocolate and other toxins to dogs, which they don't realize. It can be a combination of issues," said Whelan.