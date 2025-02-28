Massachusetts Ukranians disappointed as Zelenskyy asked to leave White House

Massachusetts Ukrainians were initially optimistic about talks between President Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until the conversation took a fiery turn.

"Vance completely threw it into turmoil"

"Actually, Zelenskyy and Trump were discussing things until Vance completely threw it into turmoil," Marianna Epstein of the American Coalition for Ukraine in Needham said.

The high-stakes conversation was a glimmer of hope for Ukrainians fighting for peace. Epstein was disappointed by what unfolded.

"What he's (Trump) calling for us surrender, and if that happens, it only makes Russia stronger. And Russia is America's enemy," she said. "What happened today, in my opinion, is a betrayal to the American people."

Heated exchange exposes cracks in US-Ukraine relationship

A heated exchange is rarely seen in the Oval Office – a public argument that one local Ukrainian said likely mirrors what happens behind closed doors.

"The tone - they were talking to each other, sometimes interrupting each other. I would say this isn't the average conversation of leaders that you see," says Anna Dubovyk of New Hampshire.

The talks ended abruptly – exposing major rifts between the United States and war-torn Ukraine. Ukrainians we spoke with say they hope calmer heads prevail as they fight for peace.

"I hope for many other conversations and negotiations that bring fair peace to Ukraine," Dubovyk said.