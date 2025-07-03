Communities affected by Massachusetts trash strike complain about lack of updates from company

Several Massachusetts communities impacted by the Republic Services sanitation strike wrote to the company Thursday, urging a quick resolution and complaining about what they said is a lack of communication.

In the letter, local leaders said Republic Services has not been giving them timely updates on when replacement crews will arrive and called the pace at which the replacement crews will be mobilizing "concerning."

Concern about public health

"This has hindered our ability to effectively inform residents, plan municipal operations, and manage expectations during a service disruption," the communities said in the letter. The communities also expressed concern about potential public health emergencies that could come from the stockpiled trash or illegal dumping.

Some towns, including Canton, will not have their trash picked up until Monday, while Republic Services has already resumed collection in other communities. Residents in Canton and other communities have been asked to not place their garbage or recycling at the curb for the rest of the week in the meantime. Other towns, like Danvers, are letting residents bring their trash bags to the DPW site in town.

The letter was co-signed by Canton, Malden, Peabody, Gloucester, Watertown, Beverly, Danvers, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Swampscott and Wakefield.

Third day of strike

"Reliable curbside waste and recycling collection is an essential public service, and this disruption has had significant ripple effects throughout our communities," the communities said in the letter.

Teamsters Local 25 has been on strike for three days, saying they're fighting Republic Services for better wages and benefits, which the company claims it is offering. Both sides are reportedly still far from a deal. The waste collection company also doubled down on its claims that the Teamsters have harassed non-striking employees and committed criminal behavior.