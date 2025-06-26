2 Massachusetts educators charged with manslaughter after student drowns on field trip

Two educators are facing manslaughter charges after a student drowned on a summer field trip in western Massachusetts last July. Twelve-year-old Giver Essien was with classmates when she went missing in a pond in Great Barrington.

The Berkshire District Attorney said Pittsfield educators Linda Whitacre and Meghan Braley did not follow state-mandated water safety regulations. The teachers allegedly had more than double the number of children swimming at once than legally allowed for one lifeguard.

"Nobody knew who was in the water when, where or at what time and that is all against the law in Massachusetts," said Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue. Shugrue said required swim tests were not completed before the trip either.

Giver Essien's father recalls getting the devastating news. "When they called me and said I can't find her, I was like, what do you mean you can't find her?" Richard Essien said. "Then in 10 minutes she calls again and says we found her. She was under the water. I said which water?"

Giver Essien, 12, died on a field trip in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Family photo

That call came from one of the two Pittsfield educators who are now criminally charged in the girl's death.

Warnings ignored

The investigation, according to the DA, found that at least three children reported to Braley that Giver was unable to swim and had gone under the water, but the warnings were ignored. The DA also says the teachers didn't notice she was missing until 30 minutes after all the other kids had gotten out of the water.

Those details are a gut punch for Richard Essien, who is urging parents to check in with their child's summer camps. "This is the season. With this kind of weather, whether you like it or not, the kids might want to go to the water. Be careful. Cautious," Essien said.

The teachers face three charges including involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child. The DA said he doesn't think they intended harm but claims their "reckless conduct" led to the 12-year-old's death.