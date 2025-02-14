Massachusetts teachers' union under fire for alleged antisemitic educational materials

The state's largest teachers' union is under investigation for allegedly offering antisemitic learning materials to its members.

Lawmakers question MTA president

In a tense three-hour hearing Monday, lawmakers on the Special Legislative Committee on Combatting Antisemitism grilled Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page about materials the union made available to its members that many perceived as antisemitic.

The images included a dollar bill folded into a star of David, a poster calling President Joe Biden a serial killer, a poster that said, "Zionists F*** Off," and a children's book about a Palestinian girl.

"When I was 10 years old, I had to flee my home in Palestine," State Rep. Simon Cataldo read from the book at the hearing. "A group of bullies called Zionists wanted my land, so they stole it by force and hurt many people."

The MTA has been criticized for alleged antisemitism in recent years, prompting protests from parents and teachers.

MTA President Max Page declined WBZ's request for an interview on this topic, but in the hearing, he told lawmakers the materials were for consideration by highly skilled educators, not necessarily for classroom instruction.

"The notion that our union is trying to indoctrinate our young people is simply not true," Page said. "It has unfortunately led to death threats on me and my staff and other attacks on our union."

Online petition against MTA

An online petition by the Israeli American Civic Action Network has over 10,000 signatures, and calls for the legislature to stop working with the MTA, writing, "Our demand is clear: No cooperation with a union that fosters bias and threatens Jewish students' safety. Lawmakers must stand with families and demand better for our children."

WBZ spoke with a local science teacher, who chose to remain anonymous to protect his job. He was empowered to post on social media when he learned of the allegations against his union. "I would much rather my union takes care of teachers and takes no political positions," he explained.

Still, he wanted families to know that he had never even seen the materials presented at the hearing – so he doesn't believe they were widely disseminated among the union, and they certainly did not guide his instruction of his students. "Honestly in 20 plus years I've never had the union make any suggestions to me," he explained, saying the union has never dictated what he teaches.

Additionally, the teacher told WBZ he feels it's his responsibility – and that of his colleagues – to maintain a politically welcoming, inclusive, and neutral environment at school. "You try to not announce loudly your strongly held opinions and your political views," he explained.

It's unclear what the outcome will be of Monday's hearing. No further hearings are currently scheduled.