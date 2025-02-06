Massachusetts store unknowingly sold counterfeit sneakers

MILFORD - Police in Milford say a high-end shoe store unknowingly sold counterfeit shoes. Now the owner is offering refunds and tells WBZ he was also shocked to learn he was selling counterfeits.

In the booming sneaker biz, the Family Sneakers House thought they the getting a deal from their Chinese distributor, but Milford police say it turned out they were duped with counterfeit sneakers.

$200,000 in counterfeit items

Police seized more than 1,200 sneakers worth $200,000 if they were authentic.

"If it's too good to be true, it usually is," said Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino.

Police said the investigation started after they got concerns about the shoes last year.

"We sent someone in there to buy some shoes and sure enough buyer beware, they weren't legit, they were counterfeit," said Chief Tusino.

Ordered from Chinese distributor

Detectives say the owner was ordering products from a Chinese distributor, paying via wire transfer and didn't know the shoes were counterfeits.

The store is new to the sneaker game, only open for a year.

"This person running the store didn't really know," said Chief Tusino. "We're very pleased that the owner was very accommodating and remorseful because they were scammed too, it wasn't just the consumer."

Luxury sneakers are a big business that can come with big-time scammers. So, in the big sneaker business, how can you tell what's real and what's not? We asked some veterans in the shoe game for answers.

How to spot fake sneakers

Ferguson Herivaux has owned Limited Stock in Boston for years, featuring some of the most coveted footwear.

"It's a little challenging and it's a complex process to begin with," said Herivaux. "First thing is the sole. If you're able to squeeze the sole with two fingers that's the first sign, you can't squeeze this shoe no matter how hard you try. Obviously second is the stitching."

Other things to look for are the colors of the shoes and the tag inside the shoes.

If ever in doubt, Herivaux says ask an expert or use an app too to verify authenticity because the bigger the business gets, the more fakes make the rounds.

"It's a really, really big problem and quite frankly I understand the allure. It's quick, cheap, people are willing to pay way less," said Herivaux. "A lot of the times it's the price. If a deal is too good to be true, it's not true".

In Milford, the owner of Family Sneakers House said the store is open and has authentic merchandise.