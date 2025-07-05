Massachusetts State trooper hit and injured by moped driving through large crowd near Revere Beach

A moped driver from Everett was arrested late on July 4th in Revere, Massachusetts after police said he struck a state trooper who was trying to de-escalate an aggressive crowd.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday night, not too far from Revere Beach. Police said a large crowd setting off illegal fireworks grew larger and became aggressive. Revere officers and Massachusetts State troopers were then sent in to de-escalate the chaos.

While this was happening, police said a moped drove through the crowd and struck a state trooper. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 34-year-old Deshakraaun Abdullahmuhammud, was arrested at the scene. He faces several charges, including driving with a suspended license, assault with dangerous weapon and negligent operation.

Deshakraaun Abdullahmuhammud in a mugshot. Massachusetts State Police

This comes weeks after another state trooper was seriously injured when he was struck by a motorcyclist near Revere Beach. On June 23, police said 18-year-old Akram El Moukhtari was driving a stolen motorcycle when he crashed into Lieutenant Donald Bossi, who was standing near his cruiser on Revere Beach Boulevard.

Bossi was taken to the hospital in critical condition. At El Moukhtari's arraignment, it was revealed that Bossi had surgery to put his pelvic bone back into place. He also has a broken nose and several cuts that needed stitches. On Saturday, State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said Bossi remains in critical condition.

El Moukhtari was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail and is due back in court on July 18.