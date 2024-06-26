Proposal calls for all Massachusetts workers to make standard minimum wage, require tip pool

Fair wage advocates call for increasing minimum wage for workers who get tips in Massachusetts

Fair wage advocates call for increasing minimum wage for workers who get tips in Massachusetts

Fair wage advocates call for increasing minimum wage for workers who get tips in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The group "One Fair Wage" is close to getting the question on the November ballot – allowing all workers in Massachusetts to earn $15 an hour and require a tip pool.

Would you still be inclined to tip?

If tipped workers made the standard $15 an hour minimum wage, would you still be inclined to tip?

"Minimum wage doesn't mean you're making a living so tipping I think it's necessary," said Alan Dwight.

Others aren't so sure.

"I would still tip," Justin Tomaino said. "But I would feel it would be less of a pressure and more of a judgement call."

Supporters of One Fair Wage told WBZ-TV that restaurant and service workers should know how much they're earning each week.

"A small business is struggling because they cannot retain workers and the number one way we know that you can stop turnover is paying people what they deserve," Estefania Galvis of One Fair Wage said.

Right now, non-tipped workers make $15 an hour in Massachusetts. Those who can collect tips make $6.75 an hour as long as their total earnings reach $15 an hour.

Concern about raising wages leading to raising menu prices

"I'm really happy with the way it is, and I don't want it to change," said bartender Kyle Riess.

He estimates he'll lose thousands of dollars in tips a year in the ballot question goes into effect.

"I understand One Fair Wage sounds really good on paper, that's nice," Riess explained. "Everyone should get one fair wage, right, but my wage is very fair and I think a lot of bartenders and servers would agree with me on that!"

His boss, Doug Bacon, says the proposal could have a negative impact on his business and patrons.

"If we have to pay them $15 an hour, we'll have to dramatically increase our menu prices," he said.

Others are weighing whether tipping would be necessary if the measure becomes law.

"I feel like I would be more inclined to tip based on actual service rather than feeling the need to tip," said Tomiano.

Election Day is Nov. 5.