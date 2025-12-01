Communities preparing for first winter storm of the season in Massachusetts

Communities across Massachusetts are preparing for the first winter storm of the season, expected to bring several inches of snow on Tuesday.

Stores like Rocky's Ace Hardware in Fitchburg said they had seen an uptick in customers over the weekend due to Black Friday deals, but also the impending snow.

"That first [snowstorm] of the year gets everybody going," assistant manager Mike Mariano said. "A big part of it was because of that storm last year. It's got them thinking, going, you know, I don't want to run through that again. So let's get ahead. It's like, okay, so we're ready to roll."

Jay Jollimore picked up some ice melt and new shovels to be on the safe side.

"Because you never know if it's going to be snow, rain, or ice, or altogether. You gotta be ready," Jollimore said.

Fitchburg preparing for snow

The City of Fitchburg is preparing the best it can amid staffing shortages. Crews with the Department of Public Works began outfitting trucks with plows and chains on Monday and loading up on salt.

"[Crews] will be coming back in earlier to put on chains, plows—get everything prepared for tomorrow morning," said Michael East with the DPW.

East said plow drivers will hit the roads at 7 a.m. to pre-salt the streets and then continue clearing the main roads as the snow falls. Later in the night, they will salt again to get things cleared for the Wednesday morning commute.

But he warned residents that staffing shortages are impacting DPW.

"The public will hopefully bear with us as we try to get the streets cleared for them to get to work Wednesday morning," East said.

Predictions are calling for more snow this winter than in recent years and East said early preparation is crucial.

"We're trying to be prepared for it as best as possible," he said.

For a full winter forecast from your WBZ-TV weather team, click here.