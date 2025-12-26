Map shows where in Massachusetts could get plowable snow tonight into Saturday morning

Though hopes for a decent white Christmas in the Boston area were dashed, we now have a renewed chance of getting some fresh powder on the ground Friday night into Saturday morning. Moreso, parts of Massachusetts could in store for plowable snow.

The WBZ weather team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for incoming snow showers through early Saturday morning.

CBS Boston Graphic

We especially want to highlight the potential weather impacts across southern parts of Massachusetts, down into Rhode Island, and certainly Connecticut.

This is particularly a risk-filled situation as shoppers take to the stores while others head home post-Christmas.

Conditions begin to ripen towards overnight snow with winds becoming lighter, skies becoming greyer and thicker with cloud cover.

CBS Boston Graphic

Snow timeline

Snow showers begin to develop west to east as a fast-moving clipper arrives in the area beginning roughly between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight. Most of the conditions will begin as light, fluffy snow accumulating before drier air and scattered conditions take over.

Coastline communities, particularly for the North Shore, Boston Harbor, and South Shore will likely trickle in closer to the 10 p.m. to midnight hour with lingering light flakes trickling down to the South Shore and Cape Cod closer to 4 a.m.-7 a.m. Saturday morning.

As if December hasn't already kept us in a vice grip of arctic air and blustery winds, yet another system begins eyeing the region, first with a threat for snow and freezing rain late Sunday.

CBS Boston Graphic

However, the second act of this storm will feature drenching rain taking us right into Monday of next week followed by arctic air to close out 2025 and begin 2026.

Stick with your NEXT Weather team as we closely track and update the latest forecast changes and potential impacts.