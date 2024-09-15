Security expected to be on high alert in Massachusetts in wake of Trump assassination attempt

Security expected to tighten in Massachusetts after assassination attempt on Trump

BOSTON - Local law enforcement experts in Massachusetts said security will likely be on high alert until November in the wake of an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his golf club in Florida on Sunday.

Gun found near golf course

According to Trump's campaign, the former president is "safe and unharmed." Law enforcement officials said secret service agents opened fire on the suspect near the golf course property line, positioned 300 to 500 yards away from Trump.

"In the bushes where this guy was was an AK-47-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks and a GoPro," said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Trump himself released a statement shortly after reading, in part, "before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

What's security like in Massachusetts?

While the FBI investigates, experts said in Massachusetts, law enforcement is likely on high alert.

"The governor, the mayor of Boston and several other people in the Boston area have protective details," said former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis. "Everyone is talking about this right now and everybody is coordinating their resources to make sure they're prepared."

But as we inch closer to the November election, Davis said it's incidents like this that will force security to tighten statewide.

"You're going to see an increased level of security between now and November and I think that's what's needed right now to preserve our democracy," said Davis.

Massachusetts lawmakers react

Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a statement Sunday, reading, "I am thankful that former President Trump was not harmed during an apparent assassination attempt at his golf course. Political is never OK. Never."

Sen. Ed Markey also posted a statement on social media, reading, "I am grateful for the essential work of the Secret Service in maintaining the safety of former President Trump and condemn all forms of political violence."

"Political violence of any kind has no place in America and must be condemned unequivocally," said Rep. Lori Trahan in a statement posted on her social media.