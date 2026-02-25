Some Massachusetts schools will remain closed through end of week after blizzard

Many students in Massachusetts returned to school on Wednesday following a Monday blizzard that slammed the region with snow and power outages. But some school districts in the hardest hit parts of the state will remained closed for several more days.

Some communities in the southeastern part of Massachusetts were buried with more than three feet of snow. Of the remaining power outages, which were around 150,000 customers as of Wednesday, most are on Cape Cod.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Fall River, Mashpee, Middleboro, Plymouth and Taunton are among the districts that will remain closed through the end of the week. Several other districts so far have just announced that they will not reopen on Thursday.

The closures come after Massachusetts schools were off all of last week for February break, meaning several districts will have been out of the classroom for two full weeks.

Boston reopened schools on Wednesday after being closed for two days.

