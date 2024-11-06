Massachusetts Republicans hope to build on momentum from Election Day

SAUGUS - There were signs of momentum for Republicans in several Massachusetts communities with a win by Donald Trump. Saugus is one of 11 cities and towns that flipped for the Republican presidential candidate from four years ago.

One of the voters was 21-year-old Hooper Ward who voted Trump in his first election and is now looking to him for one thing. "I'm at a stage in my life where I really just kind of need to make money so I can move on to the next thing in my life," Ward said. Asked if he thought Donald Trump would be the president to help, he said, "I do."

Saugus flips to Trump

In the town of some 22,000 registered voters, Trump captured 55% of the vote to Kamala Harris' nearly 45%. That compares to the 2020 election when Trump lost to Joe Biden 51% to 48%.

"It's a working-class community, I think they realized the Republican Party is on their side a lot more than the new Democratic Party," said Chris Luongo, the chairperson of the Saugus Republican Town Committee. He says he knows he lives in the bluest of states but will take what he can get.

"We're going to jump all over it, we're going to try as hard as we can to energize all the people and get them going," Luongo said. "Hopefully we can get Republicans running against some of these Democrats that have no opponents."

Republicans make inroads in Massachusetts

In fact, Republicans made some inroads in the Massachusetts legislature, as the party looked to down ballot races to capitalize on some energy in the state for Trump. "In this two-year cycle we will have gained two state senate seats," said MassGOP Chair Amy Carnevale. "We did that in a presidential election year which is often very difficult for the Republican Party."

But some Democrats in Saugus weren't happy with the 10% spread between the candidates in the town.

"It just says that Democrats have an awful lot of work to do, and I think we have to begin with education," said Harris supporter Steve Hurley.

Independent voter Bill Pezzulo says he pulled a Republican ballot because there's a lot at stake. "Our country, as far as our economy, the wars, all the foolishness that has taken place," Pezzulo said.

At 63% Kamala Harris had a sizeable win in Massachusetts and captured the 11 electoral votes. But Republicans are already looking ahead. "I do anticipate many more Republicans will be thinking of running for political office in the cycle head," said Carnevale.