Massachusetts goes from record cold to record warmth in the span of a week

Massachusetts sees record cold to record warmth in the span of a week

Massachusetts sees record cold to record warmth in the span of a week

Massachusetts sees record cold to record warmth in the span of a week

BOSTON -- What a difference a week makes. Massachusetts went from record cold to record warmth, all in the span of a few days.

Boston hit a record low of -10 last Saturday, the coldest temperature we've seen since 1957.

On Friday, that cold shot was just a blip in our memories, hitting new record-warm temperatures throughout southern New England.

"We were hibernating and not going outside," said Karen. Now "it feels great to be out in the fresh air."

Droves of people enjoyed the sunshine on the Boston Common. Grandparents brought their grandkids to see the squirrels and runners cruised through the walkways.

Plenty of kids and parents alike slid and splashed on the Frog Pond Ice Rink. The Zamboni driver had to work extra hard to keep the ice skatable in the direct sunshine.

Even tourists were left confused. WBZ spoke to a visitor from Miami who said she was expecting snow when she booked her trip for the middle of February. She was still wearing her snow boots and winter coat when we caught up with her.

As Mark Twain once said... if you don't like the weather, just wait a minute. In this case, wait a week.