Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.

One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data."

According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.

In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball. The ticket was sold at West Squantum Market & Liquors on West Squantum St. in Quincy. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Nine people in Massachusetts won $50,000 after matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

They were sold at:

Cumberland Farms, 1128 Oakhill Ave., Attleborough

Thistle & Shamrock, 62 Walden St., Cambridge

New Mart Variety, 69 Sterling St., Clinton

Speedway, 91 Faunce Corner Mall Rd., North Dartmouth

Speedway, 373 Bridge St., Dedham

Nobscot's Cafe, 847 Edgell Rd., Framingham

Stop & Shop, 3900 Falmouth Rd., Marstons Mills

Main Street Variety, 335 Main St., Medford

Cumberland Farms, 105 Post Office Park, Wilbraham

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.