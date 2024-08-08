Methuen considers fining utility companies for leaving behind crumbly pavement

METHUEN - It's usually a welcome sight when a crew from a power company arrives on the scene. But what they are leaving behind, is now causing concern over crumbly, bumpy lines on the roads. "This isn't just a come in, tear up our roads, and just do a patch job. We spend money on these roads," said Methuen City Councilor Nick DiZoglio.

Methuen considering fines

Methuen city leaders are now thinking about trying something new: fines against companies, or possible restrictions on their work permits. "We are looking at all options, and that could lead to fines," said DiZoglio.

Residents who live and work near East Street say the problem is worst there. "Patchy, not well done, and like maybe they'll come back in a year, year-and-a-half," said Lauren Tomaseczuk, who works at First Verse, a tattoo studio on East Street. "I purposely go a different way, so I don't have to go there," she said.

Concerns about Quincy roads

Viewers tell WBZ it's also been a problem in Quincy, on roads like Adams Street, Newport Avenue, and the Southern Artery. In both communities, residents say it's not only the power companies, but all utility crews that don't leave the road the way they found it.

Eversource sent a statement: "Safety is always our priority while working to complete maintenance and upgrades in our communities. As soon as we were made aware of a concern...the area was repaired and repaved."

National Grid also responded. "Final paving activities can depend on ensuring that any related construction activities have also been completed."

DiZoglio said it often takes too long for the companies to return for repairs. "It's leaving residents with infrastructure that's crumbling," he said. "It's unfortunate that we have to keep paying for these mistakes."