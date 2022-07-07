Massachusetts gets 2,000 monkeypox vaccine doses; appointments offered at 4 locations

BOSTON - Just over 2,000 monkeypox vaccine doses arrived in Massachusetts this week.

The state was one of 10 jurisdictions in the country eligible for an initial allocation of the Jynneos vaccine. The state received 2,004 first doses on Tuesday, and four clinics in Boston and Provincetown received vaccines for administration starting Wednesday.

The vaccines will be available by appointment only, once a provider confirms a patient is eligible. Since there is a limited supply of vaccines, they are only being given to those most at risk of being exposed to monkeypox. That includes people who have had a sexual partner in the past two weeks diagnosed with monkeypox, or someone who has been identified to be at risk by contact tracing.

The Department of Public Health says vaccine appointments are available from:

Fenway Health (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-927-6060 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM

Appointments can be made by calling 617-927-6060 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM Massachusetts General Hospital Sexual Health Clinic (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-726-2748 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM.

Appointments can be made by calling 617-726-2748 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM. Boston Medical Center Infectious Disease Clinic (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-414-4290 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM.

Appointments can be made by calling 617-414-4290 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM. Outer Cape Cod Health Services (Provincetown): Appointments can be made by calling 508-905-2888 Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM.

DPH said it expects more vaccines to be available in the coming weeks, and is urging providers to vaccinate as many people as possible with these initial doses. The vaccine is a two-dose treatment, with shots administered 28 days apart.

For maximum effectiveness, the vaccine is intended to be administered within four days of exposure to monkeypox to reduce the chance of infection, or between four and 14 days to lessen severity of symptoms.

There are 29 confirmed monkeypox cases in Massachusetts, according to the latest CDC data. Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.

"Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk, but early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases," DPH said. "Health care providers are urged to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel or risk factors for monkeypox and regardless of gender or sexual orientation."

The World Health Organization on Thursday said that monkeypox cases have risen 77% in the past week.

Click here for more information from the state about monkeypox.