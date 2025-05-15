Massachusetts police warn thieves are targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles

Kalyn Rockman surveys the damage inside her torn apart car, after it was stolen from just outside her Norwood, Massachusetts home early Wednesday evening. Police found three stolen cars from the same apartment complex, all of them crashed and abandoned.

"I feel so violated. They said the car may be fixable. I don't want the car, I feel violated. I don't want to drive my baby in a car that's been essentially in a hit and run," the mother said.

Videos on social media

Norwood police said communities across the country are dealing with this trending social media challenge.

"A lot of times the parties involved are taking videos of themselves while they're committing these acts," explained Sgt. Brett Baker.

Thieves target Hyundai and Kia vehicles, hacking the ignitions of models manufactured between 2011 and 2021. The trend is typically attention seeking, featuring high speed, blaring music, and reckless driving.

Damage to the ignition of a Kia that was stolen in Norwood, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"We're dealing with a population who aren't even licensed operators and haven't gone through any sort of driving course. That leads to them quite often crashing these vehicles, while possibly hurting themselves or others," Baker added.

Norwood police are still reviewing surveillance video, but of the three juvenile suspects they tracked down - one was just 13 years old.

"There has to be some sort of consequences. This is unacceptable," said Rockman, as she now navigates the insurance and rental process.

If you own a Kia or Hyundai, contact the dealership to find out if yours is eligible for a software update or security upgrade.