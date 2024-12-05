Watch Live: Massachusetts high school football championship games at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO -- Sixteen Massachusetts high school football teams are playing at Gillette Stadium this week looking to become a state champion at the home of the six-time Super Bowl champs, the New England Patriots.

All eight Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state football championship games are being played Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Foxboro.

You can watch the games on Thursday and Friday streaming live in the video above on CBS News Boston. They will also be broadcast on WSBK TV-38.

Where to watch high school football championships

In the first two games on Wednesday, Uxbridge beat Mashpee, 42-20 for the Division 7 crown and Hudson held off Fairhaven, 21-14 for the Division 6 title. You can watch highlights from both games here.

Here's the schedule for the games at Gillette Stadium on Thursday and Friday:

Thursday, Dec. 5

Division 4: #1 Duxbury vs. #2 Scituate, 3:00 p.m.

Division 1: #3 Xaverian Brothers vs. #4 Needham, 5:30 p.m.*

Division 2: #1 Catholic Memorial vs. #2 King Philip, 8:00 p.m.*

Friday, Dec. 6

Division 8: #1 Randolph vs. #2 West Boylston, 3:00 p.m.

Division 5: #1 Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. #3 Foxboro, 5:30 p.m.*

Division 3: #3 Mansfield vs. #4 North Attleboro, 8:00 p.m.*

*Game times are approximate

This is the 17th year that Gillette Stadium hosts the high school football championships.

High school football championships tickets

If you want to watch any of the games in person at Gillette you have to get your tickets before you head to Foxboro. Tickets will not be sold at the Gillette Stadium ticket office and will only be available through Ticketmaster. All tickets will be digital and accessible via the Gillette Stadium app. Fans should add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Tickets are $20 each and parking is included. Children 5 years old and younger will get in free. A ticket will grant you admission to each of that day's games, but tailgating and re-entry is prohibited.