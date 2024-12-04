Hudson, Uxbridge win football state championship games at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - Gillette Stadium is a place used to winning and a place used to seeing Super Bowl champions. On Wednesday, two high school teams were crowned Super Bowl Champions. Two of the teams were trying to repeat from last year.

Mashpee vs. Uxbridge

"It brings the community together. Everyone comes out for this no matter the temperature, no matter what is going on, everyone comes out to support," smiled Kelly Rosborough who came to cheer on her nephew playing for Uxbridge.

Last year, the Spartans decimated their opponent 42-16 in the State Championship for Division 7. This year Uxbridge took on Mashpee. The game was very close at halftime, and the parents could feel the intensity.

"I have been an emotional disaster all day," laughed Kayleigh Rosenburg, her son plays for Uxbridge. "We have a really good offense and defense, but we are just playing a really good team."

"We need some points, but we are good. We are fine," believed Brent Lyons, a parent of a Mashpee senior on the team. "This is pretty good. My oldest son was here when we won three Super Bowls in a row. He was on the field, so it's been nice to have two boys who made it to the Super Bowl."

Uxbridge pulled away in the second half, capturing their second straight title with a 42-20 win.

Fairhaven vs. Hudson

As for Fairhaven, they came to Foxboro with a chance to repeat for the first time in school history. To do so, they had to take down Hudson in the Division 6 championship game.

"My heart rate is at 100 because my brother, who is 20 years younger than me, is on the field," said Amanda Senna from the Fairhaven fan section.

The first half saw highs, lows, and an underdog moment. Hudson's quarterback went down with an ugly, but temporary injury. In stepped Logan Dome from the sideline. On his very first pass, the backup quarterback threw a touchdown.

"I didn't expect that, but they pull through," beamed Betsy Johnson, a Hudson parent whose daughter is a cheerleader. "They have been undefeated all season, so this is actually a good game."

Fairhaven intercepted a pass in the end zone with two minutes left, but already down seven, they could not produce a game winning drive. Hudson won the game 21-14.