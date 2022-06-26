Watch CBS News
Local News

Keller: State treasurer says Massachusetts has enough revenue to consider suspending gas tax

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: State treasurer says Massachusetts revenues "pretty incredible" despite COVID pandem
Keller @ Large: State treasurer says Massachusetts revenues "pretty incredible" despite COVID pandem 04:11

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has "more than enough funding" at its disposal to suspend the gas tax, pass his proposed tax relief plan and still invest in the state. Does state treasurer Deb Goldberg agree with the governor's assessment?

Goldberg joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

"(Baker) is absolutely right. I don't think people realize just how much money we have in the bank," Goldberg said

The Democrat said the state has greater than anticipated revenue coming out of the COVID pandemic, a feat she called "pretty incredible."

Goldberg said the state has about $16 billion in the bank, and added she believes now is the time to provide tax relief against inflation and rising gas prices.

"I would say we are in very good shape," Goldberg said. "I do believe strongly that we need to find relief for people who are really suffering from inflation and the cost of gas."

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Keller @ Large: How "COVID fatigue" is impacting Massachusetts 04:31
CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 2:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.