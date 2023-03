Gas prices continue to drop Gas prices in the U.S. continue to fall since peak in June 03:54

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are still well below the national average.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular was $3.27 Monday.

That 17 cents less than the national average of $3.44.

A year ago at this time, the average in Massachusetts was a dollar a gallon higher at $4.27.