Massachusetts food banks worried about cuts to SNAP due to President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill"

The president's budget bill was six months in the making and a major legislative win from Republicans and the White House but food banks in Massachusetts are worried about its impact on them.

The president touted the bill's ability to significantly increase spending for boarder security, immigration enforcement and defense. It also extends the 2017 tax cuts from the president's first term and increases the child tax credit while ending tax on tips and overtime pay.

Food banks bracing for increased demand

During a speech Thursday afternoon at the Iowa State Fair, President Trump noted the bill will cut government spending by $1.5 trillion over the next decade. But local food banks said significant cuts to SNAP had them bracing for increased demand.

"This whole section behind you would be filled with replenishments," said Daniel's Table Executive Director Sandra Montesino. The organization has helped the food insecure for nearly a decade in and around Framingham.

Montesino said donations have dropped 16% recently, given the higher costs of food.

"It's way down. Donations have been really down. These cuts are going to have a significant impact on Daniel's Table," said Montesino.

Cuts to Medicaid and SNAP

The concern is that the president's budget bill will make steep cuts to safety net programs like SNAP and Medicaid. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates Medicaid could be cut by $930 billion with nearly 12 million people at risk of losing health care.

Erin McAleer is the CEO of Project Bread and said the number of people considered food insecure jumped during the pandemic and has remained high ever since.

"This [bill] is going to have huge consequences for people in our state who are already struggling to get by," McAleer said. "Frankly, I am still a little shocked it passed by how unpopular it was and how much it is going to hurt working families. But mostly just devastated that this is where we are."