Nearly 25-percent of Massachusetts now officially in 'extreme drought'

BOSTON - We knew this day would come. The latest weekly report released Thursday marked the first week Massachusetts has reached "extreme drought" conditions this summer

Nearly 25-percent of the state has now reached that status. More than 55-percent of Massachusetts is in "severe drought."

Following one of the longest heat streaks on record, Tuesday August 9th capped off the extreme temperatures and dry trend with a round of severe storms in eastern Massachusetts. Even though some in Bristol and Plymouth counties recorded more than one inch of rain that afternoon, this was not included in the latest monitor which concluded it's weekly recording at 8 a.m. that day.

While Boston has only recorded 0.26" of rain in August so far, there is a good shot of a few inches by early next week.

Monday through Wednesday will bring us an unsettled pattern that should help the "extreme drought" concern.

But we still have a ways to go to completely wipe away the deficit. In fact, we're 5 inches from where we should be by normal summer rain standards and more than 9 inches for the year as a whole.