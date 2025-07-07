Man accused of carjacking woman at Massachusetts Dairy Queen drive-thru

Clinton man allegedly throws woman out of car in Dairy Queen drive-thru line in West Boylston

A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a 55-year-old woman's vehicle in a Dairy Queen drive-thru in West Boylston on Sunday.

Suarez is from Clinton, Massachusetts which is roughly 16 miles outside of Worcester. West Boylston

Police said that 26-year-old Cameron Jack Suarez from Clinton approached the driver's side window of the car and knocked while the woman was in the drive-thru line at the Dairy Queen on West Boylston Street.

Suarez said he had a weapon and threatened to shoot the driver if she didn't get out of the car, the woman told police. He then allegedly ripped the woman out of the car, threw her to the ground and drove off.

The woman received minor injuries from the altercation and was treated on the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle shortly after and found Suraez driving it in Worcester and Leicester.

He failed to stop and was pursued by police for a short time before being arrested on Hartwell Road in Oxford, according to a press release. Suarez was on probation at the time and there was a warrant out for his arrest for removing his monitoring device.

He is charged with carjacking, robbery and assault and battery. He was arraigned in Clinton District Court on Monday and held without bail until his next hearing on July 11.

West Boylston is around 8 miles north of Worcester and around 50 miles west of Boston. Around 8,000 people live in the town.