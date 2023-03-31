"The jig is up": Massachusetts Congressional Delegation reacts to Trump indictment

BOSTON - The Massachusetts congressional delegation is reacting to the news of the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Congressman Seth Moulton says this is a sad day for America, but the Justice System needs to do its work.

"What we are seeing today is that the law, the common law, applies to every American," Moulton said. "As Trump is being indicted, that's the same process that would happen if you or I or anyone else violated the law, and that's exactly what we should expect in America."

A New York grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding a "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 has voted to indict Donald Trump, making him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark said no one is above the law, including a former president.

"We must allow the judicial process to continue unimpeded and free from any form of political interference or intimidation," Clark said. "This is not a time for partisanship, but for all Americans to act peacefully and put their faith in the justice system."

Congresswoman Lori Trahan said, "today's grand jury indictment is proof that justice is and should be blind to your previous profession, even if you're the former President of the United States."

Trahan urged her colleagues to avoid interfering the ongoing criminal proceeding.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tweeted Trump was twice impeached and "Consistently corrupt & immoral."

Donald Trump called the indictment, "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

In a statement, Congressman Jim McGovern said "the jig is up":

"Despite Trump's absurd rhetoric, his indictment has nothing to do with politics. After examining the evidence, hearing from witnesses, and looking at the law, a grand jury decided he likely committed a crime. How could anyone be surprised? His campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, chief strategist, national security advisor, personal lawyer, and accountant are all convicted felons. Like a mob boss, he surrounded himself with a cult of criminals who took the fall for him-and now the jig is up.

"Fraudulently using campaign contributions as hush money to cover up an affair is illegal. So illegal that Trump's own lawyer went to jail for handling the payments. Trump deserves his day in court, just like everybody else-but instead he's been calling for his supporters to protest against the rule of law itself. His behavior is sick. In America, no person is above the law. Equal justice matters more than blind loyalty to a twice-impeached disgraced ex-president who led an insurrection after he couldn't lie or cheat his way out of losing."