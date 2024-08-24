50 Massachusetts beaches closed for unsafe bacteria as residents try to enjoy weekend before Labor Day

QUINCY - It's been a tough summer for Massachusetts residents as beaches across the state have been closed down due to high bacteria levels.

Around 50 water sources closed for high bacteria

"It's very frustrating," Patty Sarro of Quincy said.

Over the past few months, the Mass Department of Public Health, working with the Department of Recreation and Conservation, has deemed dozens of water locations throughout the state closed due to high bacteria levels.

"You have to pick and choose your spots, and obviously, you'd hope that the beaches will be open," Scott Simon of Somerville said.

DCR reported that 50 locations were closed this weekend for unsafe bacteria levels. At Savin Hill, the signs are posted, and people are heeding the warning. Wollaston Beach in Quincy is open, but most beachgoers are staying out of the water.

Terri Perrotta comes to the beach almost every day. She owns a dance studio in Hyde Park, so summers are slow.

"It's frustrating, but people who come to this beach know. If you want to go to Nantasket, you'll have a better water day. But I think this beach, that's why there are so many adults here. There's not a lot of kids here, and there's nobody in the water," Perrotta said.

Last summer weekend before Labor Day

This weekend also marks the last major summer excursion before Labor Day Weekend, and kids return to school.

Scott Simon of Somerville was at the beach with his wife and daughter. "School starts for us on Wednesday, so we're just doing what you sort of would do on Labor Day weekend and hang out," Simon said.

DCR conducts weekly water quality tests to count bacterial levels. The Department of Public Health says that if a beach is closed, people are warned not to swim or enter the water at that location to avoid the risk of illness.

"Some days it's busy, but mostly at night. Not during the day, but I hardly see anybody in the water, and I don't blame them," Sarro said.

Still, high bacteria levels are not stopping folks like Terri from enjoying the beach and this incredible weather, knowing colder days are not too far away. "I will be on this beach if it's nice until October," Perrotta said.