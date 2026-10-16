Massachusetts ballot question guide for the 2026 election

There are nine ballot questions for Massachusetts voters to decide in the 2026 election, the most in over three decades.

The issues covered by the questions range from guns to marijuana policy to taxpayer refunds.

Election officials expect long lines at the polls as voters flip through pages of information, but here's what to know about each ballot question before you go vote.

Question 1: Public Records

A "yes" vote would expand the public records law to include the governor's office and the state Legislature, which are currently exempt. A "no" vote would not make any changes to the law.

The ballot question is being spearheaded by state Auditor Diana DiZoglio, who has long sought to audit the Legislature.

"You have a right to see what your government is doing with your hard-earned taxpayer dollars," DiZoglio argues.

While there is no formal opposition group to Question 1, some lawmakers say the ballot question is overly broad and creates privacy risks. The House of Representatives passed their own bill earlier this year to increase public access to legislative records, but DiZoglio has called it unconstitutional.

Question 2: CPCS collective bargaining

A "yes" vote would allow public defenders and other employees of the Committee for Public Counsel Services to unionize. A "no" vote would make no changes to the labor relations law.

Supporters say these workers deserve the right to form a union if they choose to do so. Opponents argue it could hamper the agency's ability to respond to staffing needs and other court demands.

Question 3: Eliminating political party primaries

A "yes" vote would eliminate separate party primaries for state elections. Instead, there would be one primary where all candidates, regardless of party, would appear on one ballot and the top two candidates would advance to the general election.

A "no" vote would make no changes to the law.

"This is about making sure that every voter has a vote that matters," said Harvard University political philosophy professor Danielle Allen, who supports the change. "We have the fewest competitive elections in Massachusetts of any state in the country and when there's no choice, voters get taken for granted."

Massachusetts Democratic Party chair Steve Kerrigan said changing the rules would benefit the richest candidates.

"We are the birthplace of democracy and anything that says that we should limit our choices for people come November is wrong for Massachusetts," he said.

Watch the full debate on Question 3.

Question 4: Same-day voter registration

A "yes" vote would let eligible citizens register to vote or update their voter registration address at their polling place on Election Day. A "no" vote would keep the current law in place.

If Question 4 passes, Massachusetts would join 17 other states that allow for same-day registration. Currently, Massachusetts residents must register to vote or change their registration 10 days before an election.

Question 4 supporters say it would give voters the same opportunity that others in New England have. Opponents say it raises fraud concerns.

Question 5: State revenue limit & rebate

A "yes" vote would limit how much revenue Massachusetts could collect in a year, and provide a refund to taxpayers the next year if collections go over that limit. A "no" vote would make no changes to the law.

Supporters say it would put more money back in the pockets of Massachusetts families. Opponents say it would reduce the state's "Rainy Day" fund and force major budget cuts.

Question 6: Natural Resource Conservation Fund

A "yes" vote would put state taxes generated from the sale of sporting goods, recreational vehicles and golf courses into a fund for natural resource conservation. A "no" vote would not establish a fund.

Supporters say it would raise tens of millions to protect clean drinking water, prevent flood damage, reduce pollution and improve parks, trails and other green spaces. Opponents say it could take away funding from other priorities, and note the Legislature ultimately has authority over appropriations.

Question 7: Single family homes

A "yes" vote would allow single-family homes to be built on lots of 5,000 square feet or more across the state. A "no" vote would make no changes to the law.

Proponents of Question 7 say this would allow for the creation of more affordable homes.

"We've heard people reach out, say they can't afford a home with even a dual income," Andrew Mikula, founder of the group "Legalize Starter Homes" told WBZ-TV. "

Opponents say it's a "one-size-fits-all" plan that would take away local control over zoning.

"There's many communities that are questioning whether they have enough water to serve their communities, never mind an expansion," said Adam Chapdelaine, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association.

Question 8: Prohibit sale of adult recreational use marijuana

A "yes" vote would repeal the 2016 law that legalized adult recreational marijuana use, and change penalties for possession. A "no" vote would make no changes to the marijuana law.

Supporters of Question 8 say marijuana contributes to car crashes, crime and lost productivity. Opponents say making recreational marijuana use illegal again would kill jobs in the cannabis industry and result in arrests that disproportionately target minorities.

Question 9: Gun laws

A "no" vote would repeal the gun reform law enacted in 2024. A "yes" vote would keep it in place.

The law tightened regulation of firearms, including "ghost guns," machine guns and assault-style weapons. It also expanded "red flag" provisions and mandated an electronic registration system to track guns.

Toby Leary, speaking for the "no" side, says Massachusetts already had the strictest gun control laws in the nation and said the new law is trying to "scare people."

"At the end of the day, this is a constitutional issue," Leary said. "Does the Legislature have the privilege to erode or restrict or encumber any of our constitutional rights?"

On the "yes" side, Ruth Zakarin said the legislation is about safety.

"We're asking people to vote yes on 9 this November to preserve this critically important law and to make sure we're doing everything we possibly can to keep our community safe from gun violence," she said.

Watch the full debate on Question 9.