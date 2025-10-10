Video shows freight train hit car with 84-year-old inside while on tracks in Massachusetts

Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a freight train hit an 84-year-old driver who had stopped on the tracks in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The video shows the Lexus driving right under the Essex Street crossing gate as it came down. People in the area said that they could hear the train laying on the horn on and off.

"She tried to drive underneath the gate as the gate was closing," said business owner Mark Spencer, who caught the crash on his surveillance camera. "It is unbelievable, the car caught her in the front end and spun the car around."

As the train approaches from the right, the driver is seen trying to back up her car just before the train hits her. The train then dragged her along the roadway before causing the vehicle to wrap around a nearby bollard, totaling it. The train stopped shortly after, which brought the now crushed vehicle to a standstill with the driver still inside.

The woman had gone through the warning bells and safety measures in place by the tracks, according to Transit Police.

Firefighters managed to free the woman before she was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. MBTA Transit Police said that the victim came out "unscathed."

A hotspot for car crashes

Residents in Andover say that the intersection of Essex and Peabody Street has been a hot spot for crashes. Anna Barron said she tries to be extra aware while in that "weird" area.

"One person got stuck, but they got out one time. I think their car got hit, but not them," said Barron.

Andover has received a $3.3 million grant to help improve the intersection and surrounding streets with construction meant to begin earlier this year.

State Sen. Barry Finegold said his goal is to prevent crashes in the intersection by removing some of the lanes. He said construction could happen within the next 18 to 24 months.

"So what we've done is we have a Mass Works grant to simplify the intersection, not have people come in from Pearson Street and to make sure that it aligns better, the traffic flows better and ultimately it's safer," said Finegold.