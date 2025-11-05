Why the new blue license plate in Massachusetts has become so popular

Specialty license plates have been around for decades, but the latest installment that is commemorating the Massachusetts 250 festivities is shattering sales records. So far, more than 29,000 people have paid for and registered the plate in just a few months.

"For point of comparison, the most popular specialty plate we have on the road right now is 'Cape and Island' and that's around 32,000 to 33,000," said Colleen Ogilvie, Massachusetts Registrar of Motor Vehicles.

29,000 drivers get new license plate

What isn't mentioned is that it took the "Cape Cod and Islands" plate roughly 30 years to reach that number. Unlike the typical Massachusetts plate, the background is dark blue with white lettering. There is a 1776 insignia on the plate and the number 250.

"I think that the color and the beauty of the plate with the different dark blue background focusing on the independence celebration has motivated people to try something new," says Ogilvie.

Steve Martin was shocked to hear that he was one of 29,000 people to get the plate. The Martha's Vineyard native used to have a vanity plate centered around his home in Oak Bluffs.

Massachusetts 250 license plate CBS Boston

"We got too much attention, so I wanted something more anonymous," said Martin, adding that they don't let buyers pick a plate number with the 250 plate. "I was looking for something different. We are from Martha's Vineyard, so the MV plate, I see that everywhere, and this was new."

In addition to the historical significance, he too believes the dark plate with the contrasting letters may be drawing people in. "It looks different, maybe diplomatic? I can park in places I couldn't park maybe," joked Martin.

While it won't get you out of a ticket, it will cost you $60 dollars to register and $40 for the plate. Unlike other specialty plates, there is no charity or cause aligned with the plate.