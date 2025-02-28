Mass Pike westbound closed near Route 495 due to large crack in road

Mass Pike closed westbound in Framingham due to apparent crack in the road

The westbound side of the Mass Pike is closed at the Route 495 interchange in Hopkinton after a large crack was seen in the highway. Drivers should expect traffic delays as crews need to make emergency repairs to the road, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Friday morning.

MassDOT said "a construction trench settlement formed in the low-speed lane due to nearby construction."

All Mass Pike westbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 9 at Exit 111 in Framingham. The road closure is expected to last through at least the morning, MassDOT said.

The agency said crews are working to fix the problem and get all lanes back open.

"Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternative route," MassDOT said in a statement.

