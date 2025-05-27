Mass Pike construction this weekend will cause "intense pain" unless traffic levels drop, highway admin says

Traffic on Mass Pike in Newton area will be impacted by construction

Traffic on Mass Pike in Newton area will be impacted by construction

Traffic on Mass Pike in Newton area will be impacted by construction

Transportation officials in Massachusetts are once again urging drivers to avoid the Mass Pike near Boston this weekend. A bridge replacement project in the Newton and Weston area could cause delays of up to three hours, the highway administrator said earlier this month.

Only one lane will be open in each direction of the highway in each direction from Friday night through Monday morning while crews replace the I-90 bridge over the MBTA railroad. Highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said massive construction projects like this can cause "intense pain" on the roadways.

"Make sure that you know what you're getting into," Gulliver told anyone who will be traveling through the area this weekend. "Above all else, leave yourself a lot of extra time."

Major traffic delays possible on Mass Pike this weekend

More than 100,000 cars typically travel on a weekend day between exits 123 and 125, where the construction is taking place. Modeling shows that hours-long delays are possible if there are normal levels of traffic this weekend, Gulliver said.

But he added that delays will be "manageable" if MassDOT reaches its goal of diverting 50% of usual traffic away from the construction zone. Highway signs are already alerting drivers to the big disruption.

"We're looking for you to just stay away from the area," Gulliver said.

When is the Mass Pike construction happening?

The lane closures are happening between Friday, May 30 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 2 at 5 a.m.

A second weekend of construction is planned to start on Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. and last through Monday, June 23 at 5 a.m.

Residual delays are possible for the Monday morning commute after construction work is finished.

The MBTA Worcester Commuter Rail line will have to be shut down near Boston during construction on those weekends. Trains will only run between Framingham and Worcester, but alternative busing will be provided.

"It's going to be stressful for everybody," Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said. "Relax and be patient and give yourself plenty of time."