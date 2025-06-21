Mass Pike closure underway, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction near Boston

Traffic delays are expected just west of Boston this weekend as part of the Mass Pike is now reduced to one lane in each direction until Monday morning.

The closures are on the Newton-Weston line so construction work can be done on a bridge replacement and rehab project at the intersection of the Mass Pike and I-95. Crews are now finishing the demolition of a highway bridge that goes over the MBTA. It's part of a $400 million project to repair eight bridges in the state.

MassDOT is asking drivers to avoid that part of the Pike all weekend, if possible. Highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said this weekend was chosen because it's the lightest traffic weekend of the summer.

"This is the lightest traffic weekend of the summer. When we choose these weekends, we really look at what events are going on in the city. We look at historical travel data and this is this is one of the lightest travel weekends of the entire summer, which is why we chose this," said Gulliver.

Lanes will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 20 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

The closure also impacts the MBTA. The Commuter Rail is shut down between Framingham and Boston through Sunday, June 22. Shuttle buses will be available for riders. Amtrak train service between Boston and Albany will also be closed this weekend.