City of Boston moves homeless encampments off busy Southampton Street near Mass and Cass

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of busy Southampton Street near Mass and Cass to a side street.

People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.

Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.

The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu came to the neighborhood Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.

About 10 months ago, the city cleared out an encampment on Atkinson Street. Since then, she said more than 200 people have been able to find some sort of housing.

"We were able to implement a housing surge and have since seen more than 200 people stabilize and in housing, and dozens of those within that number actually moved into permanent housing outside the City of Boston through state partnerships," Wu said.

Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people there. The mayor said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.