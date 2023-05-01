Residents asked to remove tents from Mass and Cass homeless encampment

BOSTON – People living in tents in the area of Boston known as Mass and Cass are being asked to remove their belongings from the area.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office sent a letter informing homeless residents they need to remove tents and structures from Atkinson Street by Monday.

"We understand that a tent or structure has been your temporary home, but it is important to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the area for everyone," the city said in the letter. "Illegal and harmful activity that has occurred inside tents and structures is of deep concern to law enforcement and public health teams. The presence of tents and structures has also caused damage to the environment and surrounding infrastructure. Emergency vehicles and businesses have found it difficult to access the street."

City leaders said the tents were allowed during winter months "out of concern for the wellbeing of unsheltered individuals."

The city encouraged people to use free shelter, substance use treatment, relocation, and storage options available to them.

Crews could be seen cleaning up belongings in the area Monday morning.

"The City's daily outreach efforts continue and an enhanced case management team is connecting with every individual in the area and developing individualized service plans," Wu's office said in a statement.

Click here for more information on resources for homeless individuals living on Mass and Cass.