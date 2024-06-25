Watch CBS News
17-year-old dies as SUV packed with 7 teens crashes into tree in Massachusetts

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

MASHPEE - A teenager was killed and five others were hurt in a horrific car crash on Cape Cod early Tuesday morning.

According to Mashpee Police, seven teens were packed into a Toyota RAV4 when it slammed into a tree on Carlton Drive just south of Swain Circle around 2 a.m. Police said the driver lost control of the SUV just before the crash.

mashpee.jpg
Mashpee Police said seven teens were in this Toyota RAV4 when it slammed into a tree on Carlton Drive, June 25, 2024. CBS Boston via David Curran

"All passengers in the vehicle were between the ages of fifteen and seventeen from Mashpee and Falmouth," Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline said in a video statement.

6 teens hurt in crash

Six of them were rushed to local hospitals and two of them had what police described as "life threatening injuries."

One of those two, a 17-year-old boy from Mashpee, later died, authorities said. His name has not been made public yet.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family at this time," Carline said.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available," Carline said. 

First published on June 25, 2024 / 9:33 AM EDT

