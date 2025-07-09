Masataka Yoshida set to debut for Red Sox Wednesday; Roman Anthony heading to left field

Masataka Yoshida is set to make his 2025 Red Sox debut Wednesday night following a lengthy recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Yoshida will be activated and likely be Boston's DH when the team goes for a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park.

To make room for Yoshida on the roster, the Red Sox are reportedly sending utility man Nate Eaton to Triple-A Worcester, according to Mass Live's Chris Cotillo. It will also force Boston manager Alex Cora to change up his outfield, with rookie Roman Anthony set to shift from DH to another new position in the majors.

Masataka Yoshida's return to Red Sox

While Cora said Tuesday that Yoshida will be able to play the outfield this season -- which he couldn't do with his shoulder injury in 2024 -- he will mostly be Boston's designated hitter against right-handed pitching.

"He's healthy, throwing the ball well, and we'll use him however we see fit that day," said Cora.

Yoshida was Boston's DH during the exhibition season but didn't break camp with the team because he still couldn't throw. With Rafael Devers locked in at DH until his shocking trade to the Giants, there was no real way to get Yoshida into the lineup.

So he spent most of his rehab in Florida at the team's facilities before a five-game minor league rehab assignment over the last few weeks, when Yoshida played three games for Double-A Portland and twice for Triple-A Worcester. At the plate, he went 4-for-14 with four singles and three RBI. Yoshida was the DH in three of his rehab games, and played in left field in the other two.

What's next for Roman Anthony and the Boston outfield?

With Yoshida now assuming the DH spot against righties, Anthony will be on the move again for the Red Sox. Baseball's top prospect played right field when he broke into the majors, in place of the injured Wilyer Abreu, and played primarily DH when Abreu returned.

Now that DH will be mostly occupied by Yoshida, Anthony is set to take over in left field, which was his primary position with Worcester. However, the WooSox don't have that 37-foot wall in left field, so Anthony was putting in work in front of the Green Monster at Fenway Park earlier this week. He has played one game in left in the majors, back on June 21 in a loss to the Giants in San Francisco.

Wherever he plays, Anthony will remain a mainstay in the Boston lineup against both righties and lefties.

"Roman is going to hit second or third in our lineup," Cora said demonstrably on Tuesday.

It sounds like Cora will be shuffling everyone else who is part of the Boston outfield mix: Abreu, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Rob Refsnyder. Anthony at DH allowed Cora to play Abreu, Rafeala, and Duran together, but he's losing that luxury come Wednesday.

Rafela is red hot and should remain in center, while Duran could be getting more days off to get Anthony consistent time in left. Abreu could also get some nights off, with Anthony or Refsnyder playing right.

Whether he's the DH or in the outfield, Refsnyder will continue to be a constant against lefties, since he's slashing .296/.395/.549 against southpaws this season. It will all make for quite the juggling act from Cora, but he doesn't mind having solid depth in the outfield.

"It's not difficult. It's good to have a lot of good players on the same roster," Cora said Tuesday. "We're going to be able to rest some guys and to match up later in games with guys that are everyday players, not starting certain days. And I think that's going to work to our advantage."

Boston could always free up a spot by swinging a trade, with Duran and Abreu the likeliest of candidates ahead of the deadline. According to a report by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox are not actively shopping any of their outfielders. But the team is listening, which is code for other teams to make Boston an offer.

The roster shuffle will get a little more difficult when Alex Bregman comes off the IL, which could happen as soon as Thursday. At that point, Boston will have to make a tough decision in the infield, with prospect Marcelo Mayer or utility man David Hamilton potentially being sent down to Worcester.