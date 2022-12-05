Marlboro school preparing next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs

MARLBORO – Later this month, the CBS series Innovation by Design will feature a school in Marlboro that's teaching young kids to think outside the box.

New England Innovation Academy is a school dedicated to preparing the next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs.

"Working with this age group, 11- to 17-year-olds is just incredible. They're so open, they're enthusiastic, they are full of energy. They're full of hope," NEIA trustee Matthew Kressy said.

The curriculum is geared to generate a process of human-centered design and product development. Students are able to work together on their ideas.

"When they practice that process, saw a result and realized it was repeatable, they became incredible confident," Kressy said.

Paul Bogere is an 11th grader. He has been busy honing his creativity as he builds a lamp.

"This is just a prototype made of cardboard, helping me see what the design would look like, what the dimensions would look like. This was really great because I was able to sketch it out on a few interfaces," he said.

Bogere loves that the school is challenging him.

"I'm very practical, very hands on. So, great curriculum. Been a great environment so far. So far I love it. I've been here for 1.5 years and I'm loving it," Bogere said.

When students show up at the school, they feel none of their ideas are out of reach.The school is one of a kind. The kids show up and feel none of their ideas are out of reach.

"I think the energy is amazing here. I think it's such a small school. But it's amazing to be part of this community. All of this new innovation stuff has really brought me up as a different person," eight grader Mila Helon said.