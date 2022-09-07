Hazmat, bomb squad teams at Marlboro apartment complex after unidentified chemicals found

MARLBORO -- Hazmat and bomb squad crews are clearing a Marlboro apartment complex after first responders discovered unknown chemicals while responding to a medical emergency Tuesday night.

Residents were told they could return to the complex later Tuesday night, but it is now unclear when they will be allowed back in.

On Tuesday, a third-floor tenant called 9-1-1 for a medical emergency at the Sheffield Court Apartments on Boston Post Road.

"Our crews went in to treat the victim and found a large amount of unidentified, unlabeled chemicals," said Marlboro Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Gogan. "It's dangerous when you don't know what it is."

Some substances were liquid and others were powder.

"They were in various containers, everywhere in the apartment," Gogan said. "Some labeled, some unlabeled, some opened, some closed."

Resident Stephen McGovern is one of many people now temporarily displaced because of the incident.

"The first thing you think is like a drug lab," said McGovern. "But it's actually a pretty good place. Neighbors know each other."

He has only been able to return to retrieve a few items.

"I just explained, 'Can I get some fresh clothes for work?' And so they let us in quickly to do that."

The person who called 911 is still at the hospital. Hazmat crews are still trying to figure out what these chemicals are.

"We're again, methodically, going through the the process of identifying what they are with the instruments we have and that leads us to how we can remove and dispose of those materials," said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

The FBI is assisting State Police in this investigation. As of early Wednesday night, it's too soon to tell whether criminal charges will be filed against anyone.