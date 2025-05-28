Market Basket suspends CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, begins investigation into conduct

The longtime leader of Market Basket, CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, has been suspended while the company investigates his conduct.

Demoulas and several other employees were placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately on Wednesday while the company reviews "credible allegations" they planned to disrupt the business with a work stoppage.

In a statement, the Executive Board of Directors for the supermarket chain said, "Mr. Demoulas has also resisted an appropriate succession plan for Market Basket, asserting that he has the unilateral right to appoint his children to succeed him without any consideration of the view of the Board or the majority owners of Market Basket."

"Hostile takeover"

In a statement, the spokesperson for Demoulas called the move a "farcical cover for a hostile takeover."

"Today, Mr. Arthur T. Demoulas was ousted from his position as President and CEO of Market Basket by his three sisters and their three appointed board members - Jay Hachigian, Steven Collins, and Michael Keyes. His daughter, Madeline, and son, Telemachus, and several other Market Basket executives were also placed on leave," said Justine Griffin, Demoulas' spokesperson.

"Under Mr. Demoulas' leadership in December of 2024, the company paid off $1.6 billion in debt that financed the purchase of the company in 2014. The company is currently operating at its peak performance and the notion that this board is going to conduct an investigation is a farcical cover for a hostile takeover."

Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas is greeted and mobbed by employees after, as he returns to work after purchasing the company in 2014. Mark Garfinkel/Boston Herald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Market Basket says no changes for customers, employees

The company said employees and shoppers would not be impacted.

"There will be no changes for the company's dedicated associates in their jobs, salaries and benefits, including the company's profit-sharing plan, and the ownership of the business will not change," the company said. "For shoppers, Market Basket will continue to provide its customers superior products and service at prices they have come to expect."

Market Basket has 90 stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island and employs 30,000 people.

2014 customer boycott

In 2014, Demoulas was forced out when the Market Basket board was controlled by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas. The move caused a customer boycott and the non-union employees to essentially go on strike.

The public pressure campaign worked, and a deal was reached to sell the Market Basket chain to Arthur T. Demoulas for nearly $1.6 billion, bringing the saga to an end.