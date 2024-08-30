Market Basket employees get surprise bonuses, thank you from CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, 10 years after protests

Market Basket CEO thanks employees with bonuses on anniversary of protests

TEWKSBURY - Market Basket owner Arthur T. Demoulas is thanking employees with surprise bonuses, 10 years after unprecedented protests and walkouts.

The summer of 2014 saw thousands of employees at the New England supermarket chain rally in support of "Artie T." The popular executive had been fired by the Market Basket board in a family feud involving his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas.

Shelves went bare and customers boycotted Market Basket to show their support for the ousted CEO. And after weeks of protests, Demoulas was able to buy the company outright for nearly $1.6 billion.

Market Basket employees protest in support of Arthur T. Demoulas on July 24, 2014. AP Photo

Bonus checks for Market Basket workers

Now, Demoulas is recognizing the loyalty and hard work of Market Basket employees with bonus checks.

"The hallmark of our company is people taking care of people with dignity and respect," Demoulas wrote in a thank-you message to employees. "As we timely reflect on ten years ago and the extraordinary events of 2014, it was our customers, associates and business partners who stood together to protect the culture of our company."

In 2014, Market Basket employees were also surprised to get Christmas bonuses despite the summer shutdown.

"It's really a great place to work," one grateful employee told WBZ-TV at the time.

Arthur T. Demoulas' thank-you note to employees

Below, read CEO Arthur T. Demoulas' message to employees:

Dear valued associate:

With the summer winding down and Labor Day approaching, I would like to thank each and every one of you for continually meeting the day-to-day challenges of our business and always raising the standard in an effort to make our team and company better.

By consistently focusing and supporting the meaning of our long-standing "More for Your Dollar" slogan (quality products - fresh perishables - variety - fair pricing - clean stores - with sincere old-fashioned service) which has proven to gain the confidence and loyalty of our 2.5 million and growing customers per week, we continue on our upward trajectory.

The hallmark of our company is people taking care of people with dignity and respect. As we timely reflect on ten years ago and the extraordinary events of 2014, it was our customers, associates and business partners who stood together to protect the culture of our company.

As stated upon our return on August 28, 2014: "In this organization, ere at Market Basket, everyone is special. You have demonstrated that everyone here has a purpose. You have demonstrated that everyone has meaning. And no one person is better or more important than another. And no one person holds the position of privilege. Whether it's a full timer, or a part timer, whether it's a sacker or a cashier, or a grocery clerk, or a truck driver, or a warehouse selector, a store manager, a supervisor, a customer, a vendor or a CEO, we are all equal. We are all equal and by working together and only together do we succeed."

With gratitude for all you do, please find a bonus check which is earned by you every single day.

Wishing you and your family continued good health and continued success.

Sincerely,

Arthur T. Demoulas.

Demoulas Super Markets Inc.