Market Basket experiencing payment processing problems at some stores

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

TEWKSBURY - Some Market Basket customers had trouble paying for their groceries on Wednesday.

Customers posted to social media that some stores had "cash only" signs displayed and there were long lines to check out.  

A spokesperson for Market Basket told WBZ-TV there was a processing problem with payments at stores.

"Due to a service disruption by a third party vendor, some locations are experiencing  intermittent delays in transaction processing," the spokesperson said. "Through the team working together, we are confident that all temporary disruptions will be resolved shortly, and we apologize for any inconvenience to our valued customers."  

First published on May 10, 2023 / 2:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

