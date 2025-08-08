Market Basket is "headed for a serious struggle," manager says

Some Market Basket workers continue to speak out against leadership changes at the company, with a manager saying Friday that there is a "serious struggle" in the supermarket chain's future.

Four workers spoke out Friday afternoon in a show of support for Valerie Polito, a corporate employee who sent a letter to the Board of Directors alleging that there's now a culture of fear and hostility at the Tewksbury-based company. They claim the board has been trying to intimidate them, and some have been suspended.

One of those standing with Polito is Jillian Evans, a payroll manager at Market Basket who has been with the company for 20 years. She said she's been worried about the future of the chain ever since Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas and other executives were suspended in May.

"This is not Market Basket and we are headed for a serious struggle," Evans said. "It's coming."

Evans said she is subject to "constant surveillance" in her office. She referenced the customer boycott that resulted when Arthur T. Demoulas was first forced out by the board more than a decade ago.

"I stood behind the cause in 2014, as did we all, and we're ready to do it again because that's the right thing to do," Evans said.

The board has scheduled a meeting with Polito for Aug. 21. Demoulas and the board are set to take their dispute to a mediator in September.

"The solution is to bring people back and have an interactive dialogue," Polito said Friday. "We need them to come back so we can put things back in order."

Market Basket board member Michael Keyes shared a statement with the media in advance of Polito's Friday news conference.

"We believe that her letter is part of Arthur Demoulas's ruthless, no-holds-barred attack on Market Basket, the board, and even the majority stockholders," the statement said. "The board and majority stockholders are committed to maintaining Market Basket with the same culture, low prices, and convenience for its cherished shoppers and hard-working associates no matter how low Mr. Demoulas stoops in his effort to regain his job."