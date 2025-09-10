Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas fired by board of directors after mediation fails

Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas has been fired, the board of directors announced Wednesday.

The two sides went to mediation last week in Delaware to try and end the struggle for control of the Massachusetts-based supermarket chain, but failed to resolve their issues.

"Despite extensive efforts by the Board and Mr. Demoulas to come to terms, the mediation was not successful. The Market Basket Board late yesterday voted unanimously to remove Arthur T. Demoulas as President and CEO of Market Basket. The Board has filed an action in the Delaware Court of Chancery in connection with the removal," board chair Jay Hachigian said in a statement Wednesday.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Demoulas for comment but has not heard back yet.

The announcement revealed the first details of last week's closed door meetings, which were held in Delaware where Market Basket is incorporated.

"The Board met with Mr. Demoulas on Sept. 3 in a confidential mediation in Delaware before former Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III and continued the mediation via video conference on Sept. 9. The parties agreed not to comment publicly during that time," Hachigian said.

"We assure our valued associates and customers that, as we have demonstrated over the past several months, Market Basket will not change its operations, profit-sharing, bonuses or culture, and will continue to offer the best groceries at the lowest prices anywhere in New England-well into the future."

Demoulas, his daughter Madeline, his son Telemachus, director of operations Joseph Schmidt, grocery director Tom Gordon and a third executive were all suspended and put on paid leave back on May 28. At the time, the board said it was looking into allegations that Demoulas was planning a work stoppage. Demoulas called the probe a "farcical cover for a hostile takeover."

In the summer of 2014, Demoulas was forced out when the Market Basket board was controlled by his cousin. That sparked a customer boycott and non-union workers walked out to support Demoulas, who is best known as "Artie T." That boycott lasted six weeks and Demoulas and his three sisters took control of the company, which is based in Tewksbury.

Arthur T. Demoulas at Market Basket headquarters in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on Sept. 5, 2014. Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

But earlier this year, the board that's controlled by his sisters suspended Demoulas, suspecting he was planning another walkout. The board also said Demoulas had not given them key financial information or a succession plan. In July, the board fired Schmidt and Gordon, who were loyal to Demoulas. He called the move "heartless."

Arthur T. Demoulas owns 28-percent of Market Basket. His three sisters each have a 20-percent share, for a total of 60-percent. The other 12-percent is in a trust for the family's grandchildren.