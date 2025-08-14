Market Basket heads to court seeking restraining order against fired executives

Market Basket is headed to court on Thursday as it seeks a restraining order against fired executives Tom Gordon and Joseph Schmidt amid the latest struggle for control of the popular grocery store chain.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. inside Lowell Superior Court.

Schmidt, former director of operations, and Gordon, previously grocery director, were both fired on July 22 by Market Basket, which is based in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

The company had previously suspended them along with CEO Arthur T. Demoulas. Market Basket accused them of "encouraging a widespread work disruption" to show support for Demoulas.

Market Basket's board of directors said Gordon and Schmidt were fired for "insubordination, making false and derogatory remarks about the company and people associated with it, and inappropriate communications with colleagues." The fired executives deny the allegations.

Demoulas and the board of directors are scheduled to take their dispute to a mediator on September 3.

Demoulas is the CEO of Market Basket, but is a minority shareholder. He owns 28% of the company, while three of his sisters each own a 20% share and the remaining 12% is in a trust for the family's grandchildren.

In 2014, there was a similar struggle for control of the company. That dispute led to a customer boycott with Market Basket workers walking off the job in solidarity of the man they refer to as "Artie T." Six weeks later, Demoulas and his sister were victorious in the standoff.

There are nearly 100 Market Basket stores around New England.