Woman arrested for posing as caregiver and allegedly running "erotic massage service" at Rutland home

A woman has been arrested after running an illegal "erotic" massage parlor in a person's Massachusetts home after pretending to be a caretaker, police say.

Former Fall River resident Maria Martin, 38, allegedly moved into "an elderly Rutland resident's" home after saying she was a caretaker. Martin then changed the locks and began squatting in the house with her boyfriend while the resident was at a medical facility for an extended period, according to Rutland Police.

Eventually, the person returned home and found that several of her items were stolen, their house was destroyed, and the floor was "littered with drug paraphernalia," according to police. It is unclear if Martin was still in the home at the time.

Photos show the home littered with garbage. Rutland Police

Eventually, officers were able to enter and search the home, where they found "evidence suggesting that Martin had been operating an illicit erotic massage service out of the residence."

The age and identity of the victim are not known. Rutland Police said in a Facebook post that they are in contact with the victim's family and are making sure that the "victim is protected and receives the services she needs."

Martin is charged with vandalizing property, permitting abuse of an elder/disabled person, and larceny from a building. She is being held on $5,000 bail and was arraigned in East Brookfield District Court. Her next court date is set for September 4.

Rutland Police ask that if you think that an elderly person is being taken advantage of, please call your nearby police station to report it.