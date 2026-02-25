Massachusetts teen detained by ICE last year leaves State of the Union after DHS tweet

A Milford, Massachusetts teenager who was a guest at the State of the Union address Tuesday night, was escorted out after the Department of Homeland Security targeted him in a post on social media.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva attended President Trump's speech at the Capitol as the guest of Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton.

Gomes da Silva was detained for several days last May. ICE said after the incident that Gomes da Silva's father was their intended target, but they arrested the teenager because his student visa expired and he was in the country illegally.

A spokesperson for Congressman Moulton said the decision to pull Gomes da Silva from the House gallery audience was made "out of an abundance of caution" after the official government account for DHS issued a post on X "targeting and harassing Marcelo."

The DHS tweet said Gomes da Silva "is an illegal alien who has no right to be in our nation. We are committed to enforcing the law and fighting for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens like him."

Gomes da Silva was escorted out of the speech at approximately 9:45 p.m. by one of Moulton's staff members. He watched the remainder of the speech from Moulton's office.

"My immigration officer said it was OK, everyone said that it was OK," Gomes da Silva told WBZ-TV Wednesday.

Gomes da Silva arrived in Milford from Brazil when he was six years old. He entered the U.S. with his parents legally with a visa that later expired. He is now applying for asylum.

"Someone that works for ICE, she said if you are under an asylum case, that you are protected and that you're legally in America," Gomes da Silva said. "So, to see the DHS post that tweet really affected me because it's like you are kind of being a hypocrite on what you're saying."

Moulton said he invited Gomes da Silva to the State of the Union because, "He is exactly the kind of young person America should be investing in, not locking up."