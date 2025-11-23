Serious injuries reported after wrong-way crash on I-495 in Mansfield, Massachusetts

Firefighters say two people were seriously hurt following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Sunday.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police first received a call to the Foxboro barracks reporting someone driving north on the southbound side of I-495 in Mansfield. Police said that "immediately" after that call, multiple people called 911 to report there had been a head-on crash.

State police troopers and local first responders from Mansfield rushed to the scene of the crash. The road was temporarily shut down following the collision.

The Mansfield Fire Department said that two people were involved in the crash and both were seriously hurt. State police said the driver of one of the cars was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries. The extent of the other driver's injuries was not released.

A wrong-way crash on I-495 in Mansfield. Mansfield Firefighters Local 1820

Police did not specify which driver was taken to Boston Medical Center.

Both cars involved in the crash were heavily damaged. Photos from the scene showed the airbags on both vehicles had deployed and both cars came to a stop in the roadway.

State police said the left travel lane was reopened just before 3 a.m.

The Massachusetts State Police CARS and Crime Scene Services investigated the crash while MassDOT helped with traffic control.

Police did not release information about potential charges following the crash.

No additional details are currently available.

Mansfield, located in Bristol County, is about 30 miles south of Boston and about 10 miles from the Rhode Island border.